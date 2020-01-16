Global  

Zak Crawley learning as he goes as he bids to cement England Test place

Independent Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Day one of the third Test saw Crawley stand firm on an uncertain pitch for bowlers and batsmen
Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope give England edge on Day 1 vs South Africa

*Port Elizabeth:* World cricketer of the year Ben Stokes survived three reviews by South Africa as he and Ollie Pope regained the initiative for England on the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters India

How Joe Root's England finally created the perfect environment for young talents to thrive

Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Ollie Pope, Dom Bess and Sam Curran – all aged under 25 – starred in the third Test
Independent


