Jessica Mendoza on Mike Fiers going public about Astros: 'It didn't sit well with me'

Newsday Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Mendoza, a member of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast team and also a Mets special assistant, said the former Astros pitcher crossed a line.
