India will comeback strong in the series: Shreyas Iyer

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Ahead of the do-or-die match against Australia, India batsman Shreyas Iyer asserted that the team will come back strong in the series after losing the first ODI.
News video: 'Performance wasn't disappointing': Shreyas Iyer on 1st ODI loss against Aus

'Performance wasn't disappointing': Shreyas Iyer on 1st ODI loss against Aus 02:10

 Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer spoke on the 1st ODI loss against Australia.

