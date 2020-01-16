Sources: Hawks acquiring Teague from Wolves Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Hawks are sending swingman Allen Crabbe to the Timberwolves for point guard Jeff Teague and forward Treveon Graham, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 👓 View full article

