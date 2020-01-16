Global  

Sources: Hawks acquiring Teague from Wolves

ESPN Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Hawks are sending swingman Allen Crabbe to the Timberwolves for point guard Jeff Teague and forward Treveon Graham, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
