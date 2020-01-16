Ashwin "looking forward to good results" with Yorkshire club Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he is "looking forward to some good result" after signing a deal with England county Yorkshire on Thursday for the upcoming 2020 County Championship. 👓 View full article

