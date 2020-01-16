Arrest warrant issued for Beckham Jr. after New Orleans cop complains of butt slap

Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship featuring his alma mater, LSU. The NFL superstar, who played...
An arrest warrant has been issued for star Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The warrant comes from an incident that allegedly went down on Monday... Just Jared Also reported by •Reuters •BBC Sport •CBS Sports •TMZ.com
Watch VideoTwo videos of Cleveland Browns player Odell Beckham Jr. were shared widely on social media this week — and one has him in legal trouble.
The... Newsy Also reported by •BBC Sport •FOX Sports •talkSPORT •BBC News •CBS Sports
