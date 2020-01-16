Global  

Arrest warrant issued for Beckham Jr. after New Orleans cop complains of butt slap

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a complaint of simple battery Thursday.
News video: Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr.

 Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship featuring his alma mater, LSU. The NFL superstar, who played...

Police in New Orleans have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Junior for simple battery in connection with an incident in LSU&apos;s locker room

In a video widely shared on social media, Beckham appears to slap a security guard's backside after LSU's NCAA championship win.

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Arrest Warrant Issued Against Him for Incident in New Orleans

An arrest warrant has been issued for star Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The warrant comes from an incident that allegedly went down on Monday...
New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Odell Beckham Jr.

