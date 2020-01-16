Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Colin Cowherd advises Jason Garrett not to rush back into a coaching job

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd advises Jason Garrett not to rush back into a coaching jobColin Cowherd reacts to news that former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will interview for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the New York Giants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach [Video]Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach

Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg says he likes Mike McCarthy as the new coach to replace Jason Garrett.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:18Published

No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett [Video]No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Giants interviewing Garrett for OC job

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is interviewing with the Giants for their offensive coordinator position, according to sources.
ESPN

Giants interview Jason Garrett for offensive coordinator job, source confirms

After nine and a half seasons as head coach of the Cowboys, Garrett may be returning to the organization and his hometown roots in New Jersey.
Newsday


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.