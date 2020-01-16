Keith Downie reveals Sunderland interest in loan player Steven Gerrard labelled as "magnificent"

Sunderland have looked to youngster Greg Docherty as a potential loan signing to add to their midfield



Recent related news from verified sources "Won't cut it", "An improvement on Dobson" - Many Sunderland fans react to loan player interest Sunderland fans react to the loan interest in Greg Docherty with the majority pleased with the prospect of him joining the club

Football FanCast 1 week ago



Report: Sunderland line up loan move for attacker with a top flight promotion on his CV Sunderland are interested in a loan move for Jamie Murphy which has the potential to be a success but there is a key flaw to the player

Football FanCast 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this