Australian Open 2020: Seven-time champ Djokovic eyes No1; is drawn in Federer half
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () The Australian Open’s two most prolific champions, seven-time winner and world No2 Novak Djokovic and six-time champion and world No3 Roger Federer, have been drawn into the same half for the 2020 playing of the first Major of the year. World No1 Rafael Nadal, whose solitary Australia title came in a dramatic five-set victory over […]
Novak Djokovic believes that the rivalry between himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments. Djokovic also revealed that preparations for the Australian Open have been different because of the ATP Cup.
Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..
Melbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia... WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times •Hindu •Zee News •News24 •Mid-Day