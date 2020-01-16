Global  

Australian Open 2020: Seven-time champ Djokovic eyes No1; is drawn in Federer half

The Sport Review Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time champ Djokovic eyes No1; is drawn in Federer halfThe Australian Open’s two most prolific champions, seven-time winner and world No2 Novak Djokovic and six-time champion and world No3 Roger Federer, have been drawn into the same half for the 2020 playing of the first Major of the year. World No1 Rafael Nadal, whose solitary Australia title came in a dramatic five-set victory over […]

Australian Open 2020: Seven-time champ Djokovic eyes No1; is drawn in Federer half
 Novak Djokovic believes that the rivalry between himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments. Djokovic also revealed that preparations for the Australian Open have been different because of the ATP Cup.

