Saracens face relegation after unprecedented ultimatum by Premiership Rugby

Daily Star Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Saracens face relegation after unprecedented ultimatum by Premiership RugbySaracens' relegation to the Championship could be all but confirmed if Premiership Rugby impose another 35 point penalty should they fail to fall in line with their rivals
Premiership to toughen punishments in wake of Saracens scandal, says new chief

Premiership Rugby's new boss says automatic relegation and withdrawal of titles are "absolutely a possibility" for future salary cap breaches.
Saracens face Premiership relegation if found to have breached salary cap again

Saracens are facing relegation from the Premiership if they are found to have breached the salary cap again this season.
