Brentford 7/10 to beat Huddersfield in Saturday’s Championship showdown

SoccerNews.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Brentford win Odds: 7/10 @ Bet 365 Hoping to close the gap on the top-two, Brentford will make the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, watching bitter rivals Barnsley snatch Yorkshire bragging rights thanks to a 2-1 win last weekend, Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley finds his […]

The post Brentford 7/10 to beat Huddersfield in Saturday’s Championship showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
Huddersfield Town v Brentford

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Huddersfield Town and Brentford.
Championship RESULTS: Brentford fail to take advantage of Leeds slip up, Rhian Brewster scores first Swansea goal, Sheffield Wednesday trounced at home

Brentford missed a golden chance to close the gap on second-placed Leeds as the Bees could only manage a draw at lowly Huddersfield. Leeds suffered a surprise...
