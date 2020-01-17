Global  

Canadian teen Fernandez 1 win away from Grand slam main draw debut

CBC.ca Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Leylah Annie Fernandez is one win away from qualifying for her first-ever Grand Slam main draw. The 17 year old from Laval, Que., defeated the 168th-ranked Mayo Hibi 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of qualifying at the Australian Open on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

American teen Gauff aiming for magical time at Australian Open

A little magic may help Coco Gauff go a long way in next week's Australian Open main draw, with the American teenager entering her first Grand Slam tournament...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews

Australia Open: Grand plans in Oz!

*Melbourne:* World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week, while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
Mid-Day

