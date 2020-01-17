Global  

Rajkot stadium to be 1st in India to get roof

Mid-Day Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Rajkot stadium to be 1st in India to get roof*Rajkot:* After creating a replica of the Lord's Cricket Ground's media box here, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) is getting ready to build the country's first cricket stadium with a roof.

With the Gujarat Cricket Association building the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of over one lakh in Ahmedabad,...
