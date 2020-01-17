Global  

Derick Brassard's late penalty costs Islanders in loss to Rangers

Newsday Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Brassard took a cross-checking penalty deep in his own zone with 53.5 seconds left in regulation and Chris Kreider's power-play goal with 24.6 seconds to go gave the Rangers a 3-2 win.
