Stone saluted in Ottawa return before helping Knights push Sens losing streak to 9 Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Mark Stone's return was a memorable one as he scored a goal and picked up an assist in the Vegas Golden Knights' victory over the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Thursday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this