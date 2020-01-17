Global  

NBA notebook: Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, both teams announced.
Wolves, Hawks swap guards Teague, Crabbe on expiring deals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves traded 11th-year veteran point guard Jeff Teague to his original team Thursday in a three-player swap of backups...
Seattle Times

Sources: Hawks acquiring Teague from Wolves

The Hawks are sending swingman Allen Crabbe to the Timberwolves for point guard Jeff Teague and forward Treveon Graham, league sources told ESPN's Adrian...
ESPN


