Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffers injury in scary-looking fall

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Dougie Hamilton, the Carolina Hurricanes' All-Star representative, fell after getting tangled up with Columbus Blue Jackets center Kevin Stenlund.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hamilton wins it in OT, Canes Surge with sumo [Video]Hamilton wins it in OT, Canes Surge with sumo

Dougie Hamilton scores in overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes the 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers and celebrate with a Storm Surge sumo match

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mr. Game 7' Justin Williams returns to Hurricanes on 1-year deal

After beating the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes announced a big addition to their roster. Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime to...
CBC.ca

Hamilton’s OT goal gives Hurricanes a 5-4 win over Flyers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime on a shot between goalie Brian Elliott’s pads to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 win...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VCStarSports

VCSSports Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffers injury in scary-looking fall https://t.co/cDk9ADILj1 56 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Dougie Hamilton injury update: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman exits game after scary fall https://t.co/ziTPa8XhhX #sports #feedly 1 hour ago

ConSumoDeporte

Con Sumo Deporte 🎙💡 Dougie Hamilton injury update: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman exits game after scary fall… https://t.co/9CiLNl2fUL 1 hour ago

sportingnewsca

Sporting News Canada Dougie Hamilton didn't appear to put any weight on his left leg as he exited Thursday's game. https://t.co/ygHGGrb9zD 1 hour ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffers injury in scary-looking fall https://t.co/QBBwwOdhvM https://t.co/GfdCU94Qqk 1 hour ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Dougie Hamilton injury update: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman exits game after scary fall https://t.co/v32EzzfL1H https://t.co/xpRvZOReMC 2 hours ago

Atomatwlp

atttm🕷 RT @sn_nhl: Dougie Hamilton injury update: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman exits game after scary fall https://t.co/GYSCiGg1dq https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Dougie Hamilton injury update: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman exits game after scary fall https://t.co/Uz1x9LHnLh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.