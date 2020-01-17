Global  

On this day, Kumble became third bowler to pick up 600 wickets in Tests

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): It was on January 17, 2008, that spinner Anil Kumble became the third bowler in international cricket to pick up 600 wickets in the longest format of the game.
South Africa vs England third Test: Joe Root takes four wickets to put tourists on brink of victory heading into final day

England closed in on victory in their third Test with South Africa thanks to a superb effort with the ball on day four. The seamers blasted away the Proteas’...
talkSPORT

Cricket-Bess takes five wickets as England continue to dominate

Spinner Dom Bess took three more South African wickets, and grabbed his first test five wicket haul, to increase England’s stranglehold at the start of the...
Reuters India


