Liverpool FC urged to sign quality 28-year-old defender

The Sport Review Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Phil Babb believes that Liverpool FC should be targeting a deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. The Reds have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season, with the Merseyside outfit currently leading the way at the top of the table. Liverpool FC are 14 points clear of Manchester City with a […]

The post Liverpool FC urged to sign quality 28-year-old defender appeared first on The Sport Review.
