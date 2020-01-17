Global  

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr's drama sparks major playoff locker room review

Daily Star Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr's drama sparks major playoff locker room reviewMajor changes could be made to college football rules after Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr a clip appeared to hit a security guard in a locker room
News video: Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. 01:19

 Arrest Warrant Issued for Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship featuring his alma mater, LSU. The NFL superstar, who played...

Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after slapping an officer on the butt in LSU locker room

The plot thickens in the Beckham postgame celebration following LSU's national title game win
CBS Sports

Arrest warrant for NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is subject to an arrest warrant from New Orleans police on a charge of alleged simple battery.
BBC News


