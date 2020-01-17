Christopher RT @NOLAJake: Locked on Pelicans is live! Brandon Ingram scores 49 in wild game as Pelicans overcome the refs to end 10 game winning streak… 40 minutes ago KUTV 2News RT @TalkinSports2: What did you think of the game last night? https://t.co/yI4V6xkDmT 1 hour ago KUTV Talkin' Sports What did you think of the game last night? https://t.co/yI4V6xkDmT 1 hour ago Jake Madison Locked on Pelicans is live! Brandon Ingram scores 49 in wild game as Pelicans overcome the refs to end 10 game winn… https://t.co/2LaSAQir0t 2 hours ago cowgirl RT @thebirdwrites: New Orleans Pelicans top Utah Jazz in thrilling 138-132 overtime victory as Brandon Ingram scores career-high 49 to best… 3 hours ago Jake Madison Locked on Pelicans is live! Brandon Ingram scores 49 in wild game as Pelicans overcome the refs to end 10 game winn… https://t.co/BZWh0e6Nzy 4 hours ago K Dubb Ingram scores 49, Pelicans end Jazz's 10-game winning streak https://t.co/iUD1qfEMEE #sports #feedly 7 hours ago Basketball Stuff "Ingram Scores 49, Pelicans End Jazz's 10-Game Winning Streak" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/nYzEUNVUxX 7 hours ago