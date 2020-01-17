Washington St. knocks off No. 8 Oregon 72-61 behind monster game from CJ Elleby

CJ Elleby led Washington State to an upset victory over No. 8 Oregon with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and going 3-for-3 on three pointers. The loss drops Oregon to 3-2 in the Pac 12.



