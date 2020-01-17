Global  

Tyson Foerster shows out for scouts to help Team White win CHL Top Prospects game

CBC.ca Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Tyson Foerster showed the scouts taking in the CHL top prospects game what he has to offer to NHL clubs. The 17-year-old Foerster had two goals and an assist and Connor Zary tacked on three helpers as Team White beat Team Red 5-3 on Thursday at the showcase event for junior hockey's elite.
