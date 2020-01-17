Sport24.co.za | Saracens told to comply with cap or be relegated - report

Global  

Saracens told to comply with cap or be relegated - report

Friday, 17 January 2020
Defending champions Saracens could be relegated from the English Premiership if they fail to adhere to the division's salary cap this season.
