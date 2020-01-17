Global  

Sport24.co.za | Yastremska downs Sabalenka for Adelaide final spot

News24 Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska defeated her third top 20 opponent in a row to make the Adelaide International final.
WTA roundup: Barty, Yastremska to meet in Adelaide final

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty fought back from a set down to beat unseeded Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) on Friday and advance to the final of the Adelaide...
Reuters

Top-ranked Barty advances to Adelaide International final

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1 Ash Barty came from a set down to beat American Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the Adelaide International...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyReuters

