KS Bharat named cover for Rishabh Pant for remaining ODIs against Australia

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat has been called up to India's squad for the remaining ODIs against Australia, BCCI revealed on Friday.
KS Bharat called as cover for injured Rishabh Pant

Rajkot, Jan 17 (IANS) Team India have called up Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper batsman K.S. Bharat as cover for injured Rishabh Pant for the remaining ODIs of the...
Sify

