2nd ODI Live: Australia opt to field vs India

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India to check all the live cricket score updates of India vs Australia 2nd ODI.
News video: India Vs Australia l Virat Kohli very difficult to bowl at: Adam Zampa

India Vs Australia l Virat Kohli very difficult to bowl at: Adam Zampa 03:05

 Ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Rajkot, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa has said that Virat Kohli is among the toughest batsman to bowl at.

India aim for comeback in Rajkot ODI vs Australia after Wankhede drubbing

India will look to leave behind the drubbing they faced in Mumbai and draw level in the second One Day International (ODI) against Australia to be played at the...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesSify

India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020, January 14, 2020


DNA Also reported by •SifyIndiaTimes

sudeshsudhi

Sudeswaran Gandhi RT @thefield_in: #INDvAUS 2nd ODI: Not far away from the toss in Rajkot as India look to bounce back from the 10-wicket defeat in Mumbai.… 40 seconds ago

kath21_field

Kath Field RT @SheilaB16315388: Palestinian leader on live TV ordered Muslims: "Kill Jews Wherever You May Find Them" This is the culture the PA prom… 27 minutes ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @cricbuzz: Another injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma, who in a bid to stop the ball from going to the fence at sweeper cover has hu… 2 hours ago

cricbuzz

Cricbuzz Another injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma, who in a bid to stop the ball from going to the fence at sweeper co… https://t.co/684v2xqjdf 2 hours ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @toisports: #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS | 2nd ODI Update from @BCCI: @SDhawan25 got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be takin… 5 hours ago

toisports

TOI Sports #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS | 2nd ODI Update from @BCCI: @SDhawan25 got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not… https://t.co/uokHxIOUUP 5 hours ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports #INDvAUS Good news for India! Navdeep Saini is back on the field and bowls his 1st over, conceding 3 runs. Austral… https://t.co/4sMtxBCTN4 5 hours ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan will not be taking the field today after suffering a blow on the rib-cage on his right side… https://t.co/S5q7ZfRM30 5 hours ago

