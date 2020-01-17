Live Blog: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Rajkot

ચોકીદાર ધર્મેન્દ્ર મોદી RT @FoxCricket: No this is not a replay! Shami is on a hat-trick 😲 Cummins is sent for a 🦆 📺 Stream #INDvAUS ad-break free on Kayo: https:… 3 hours ago

dharmsinha RT @FoxCricket: WHAT A CATCH 😲 Manish Pandey just activated flight mode 👏 Warner gone for 15. 📺 Stream #INDvAUS ad-break free on Kayo: htt… 7 hours ago

ADITYA VIKRAM MISHRA 🇮🇳 RT @FoxCricket: Wow... 25 practice nets ladies and gentleman 😯 📺 Stream #INDvAUS ad-break free on Kayo: https://t.co/CfILOrTeyB Live blog… 7 hours ago

ADITYA VIKRAM MISHRA 🇮🇳 RT @FoxCricket: 3-50 for Adam Zampa but brilliant knocks from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul has taken India to 6-340! 📺 Stream… 7 hours ago

ADITYA VIKRAM MISHRA 🇮🇳 RT @FoxCricket: The BROMANCE is over‼️ Labuschagne is out for 46 😲 📺 Stream #INDvAUS ad-break free on Kayo: https://t.co/CfILOrTeyB Live… 7 hours ago

Raj🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳👑👑👑👑 RT @FoxCricket: Oh no‼️ Rohit Sharma looks in a lot of pain after falling on his shoulder 😲 📺 Stream #INDvAUS ad-break free on Kayo: https… 7 hours ago

Risab RT @FoxCricket: The seamers are having some fun with the Aussies now!‼️ Zampa is next in.. 66 runs of 22 balls... 📺 Stream #INDvAUS ad-bre… 7 hours ago