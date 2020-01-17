Global  

Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Rashford ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Friday, 17 January 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted his decision to play Marcus Rashford in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves in their FA Cup replay “backfired” on Wednesday night ahead of their trip to Liverpool FC this weekend. The England international suffered an injury within 16 minutes of being introduced as a second-half substitute in the third-round […]

The post Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Rashford ahead of Liverpool FC clash appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win

Solskjaer admits substitution ‘backfired’ after Rashford injured in Wolves win 00:28

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on Marcus Rashford “backfired” after the Manchester United forward sustained a back injury in the 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves. With United lacking a cutting edge against their visitors, Rashford was introduced in the 64th...

