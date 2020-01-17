How Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone can shock the world and beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone insists he is just a ‘blue-collar American’ who loves to fight. But the truth of the matter is; victory over Conor McGregor on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will set the Colorado-native up for life. Cerrone was selected as the perfect opponent to welcome ‘The Notorious’ back to […] 👓 View full article

