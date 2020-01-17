Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone can shock the world and beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246

talkSPORT Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone insists he is just a ‘blue-collar American’ who loves to fight. But the truth of the matter is; victory over Conor McGregor on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will set the Colorado-native up for life. Cerrone was selected as the perfect opponent to welcome ‘The Notorious’ back to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations 00:32

 Conor McGregor broke his silence over his accusations of two separate sexual assault allegations. According to Business Insider, he told ESPN that “time will show all.” McGregor said: “Patience is the most difficult skill to master, and I'm working hard to master it.” The UFC champion said he...

Recent related videos from verified sources

UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations [Video]UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations

A reporter is booed and jeered as he tries to ask Conor McGregor about two sexual assault allegations against the UFC star.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:06Published

McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 [Video]McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone explains why he won’t take Conor McGregor fight to the ground at UFC 246

Donald Cerrone has revealed he will go toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor on Saturday rather than take their fight to the ground. The two face off at UFC 246 and...
talkSPORT

Conor McGregor bursts into fits of laughter after being asked awkward question about Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and his wife

Conor McGregor looked in high spirits during media day ahead of his UFC 246 clash with Donald Cerrone on Saturday night. However, the Irishman could not help but...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #MMA #Sport #DonaldCerrone How Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone can shock the world and beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246… https://t.co/bUiFBZPQxs 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.