Tennis: Ugo Humbert achieves a serving miracle to beat John Isner in ASB Classic semifinal

New Zealand Herald Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Ugo Humbert achieves a serving miracle to beat John Isner in ASB Classic semifinalUnheralded Frenchman Ugo Humbert is into the ASB Classic final, after a convincing 7-6 (5) 6-4 win over two-time champion John Isner yesterday.It will be the first ATP decider for the 21-year-old, who has risen more than 300 places...
