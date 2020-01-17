Global  

Montreal hosts Vegas after Kovalchuk's 2-goal game

FOX Sports Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Ilya Kovalchuk scored two goals in the Canadiens' 4-1 win against the Flyers
Kovalchuk’s OT goal gives Canadiens 2-1 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk’s winner with 52 seconds left in overtime helped the Montreal Canadiens snap an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 win...
