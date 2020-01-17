Global  

UFC 246: Conor McGregor in a 'better place' before comeback against Donald Cerrone

BBC Sport Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor says he is in a "better place" than he was a few years ago as he prepares to make his UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone on Saturday.
News video: UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations

UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations 02:06

 A reporter is booed and jeered as he tries to ask Conor McGregor about two sexual assault allegations against the UFC star.

McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 [Video]McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since..

Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor broke his silence over his accusations of two separate sexual assault allegations. According to Business Insider, he told ESPN that “time will show all.” McGregor said: “Patience..

Conor McGregor to receive UFC’s biggest ever fight purse for Donald Cerrone return bout, but much less than he banked against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor is set to receive the biggest ever fight purse in UFC history, but it is still just a fraction of the amount he got to face Floyd Mayweather. The...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarIndependent

How Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone can shock the world and beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone insists he is just a ‘blue-collar American’ who loves to fight. But the truth of the matter is; victory over Conor McGregor on...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Denver PostDaily Caller

newpaper24

Newpaper24 UFC 246: Conor McGregor in a ‘better place’ before comeback against Donald Cerrone – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/Ppyp7P5U2V 7 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS UFC 246: Conor McGregor in a 'better place' before comeback against Donald Cerrone https://t.co/iOs3f8gkZT https://t.co/s8dGslNdvY 7 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 UFC 246: Conor McGregor in a 'better place' before comeback against Donald Cerrone https://t.co/aXKMvApF86 ⟶ via… https://t.co/MIiqwf5hmF 9 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO UFC 246: Conor McGregor in a 'better place' before comeback against Donald Cerrone https://t.co/K8WgfCF3TO @BBCSport https://t.co/v8RsPVGoL5 9 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: UFC 246: Conor McGregor in a 'better place' before comeback against Donald Cerrone https://t.co/hYMRBwK5wq https://t.co/lczP2VilnZ 10 minutes ago

_I4GO

Scooby RT @BCampbellCBS: Conor McGregor on his evolution as a fighter: “Everyone’s saying they want the 2016 Conor that fought Eddie but I feel l… 6 hours ago

BCampbellCBS

Brian Campbell Conor McGregor on his evolution as a fighter: “Everyone’s saying they want the 2016 Conor that fought Eddie but I… https://t.co/3hqFmI5v85 9 hours ago

legend_of_oz

☀️Sam🌴 Conor McGregor seems to be in a much better place mentally and has better focus. We can expect great things this year 13 hours ago

