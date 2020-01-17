Global  

Fact check: No police 'crackdown' at Shaheen Bagh

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
A video that is being widely circulated on Facebook, and garnering a lot of views, claims that Delhi Police attempted a 'crackdown' at the Shaheen Bagh protest site.
Recent related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh: Delhi police to clear blocked road

Police has initiated the process of clearing the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in Delhi, which was blocked for a month by people protesting against the...
IndiaTimes

HC asks police to deal with Shaheen Bagh protest

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked traffic police and state government to "look into" the ongoing traffic restrictions and road closure at Kalindi Kunj that...
IndiaTimes


