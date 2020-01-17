Championship chief confirms transfer interest in Derby County striker

Derby County transfer news | The 23-year-old, who became Derby's youngest ever player when he made his Rams Debut in 2011, has made nine appearances in what has been a turbulent campaign for him so far.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Rightly so' - What has been said about Billy Sharp's future amid transfer links with Derby County Sheffield United striker is said to be interesting the Rams with Nottingham Forest and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic also credited with an interest in the...

Derby Telegraph 5 days ago



Championship rivals confirm interest in Derby County 'target' Derby County transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur winger is expected to go out on loan for second half of season

Derby Telegraph 1 week ago





Tweets about this