Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rabada reprimanded by ICC, to miss fourth Test against England

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Dubai [UAE], Jan 17 (ANI): South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Friday was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and as a result, he would be missing the upcoming fourth Test match against England.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Crawley puts Rabada in his crosshairs for third Test

England batsman Zak Crawley is hoping to make his mark on Kagiso Rabada next week in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.
News24

Kagiso Rabada fined for ICC code breach, to miss next Test

South Africa pace ace Kagiso Rabada was on Friday fined 15 per cent of his match fee and also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1...
Sify


Tweets about this

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Rabada reprimanded by ICC, to miss fourth Test against England: https://t.co/PCfpBiyneL 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Rabada reprimanded by ICC, to miss fourth Test against England https://t.co/7tOiLEzIV0 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.