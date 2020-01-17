Punjab assembly passes resolution against CAA

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Punjab assembly passed a resolution on Friday against CAA demanding that the Central government repeal the Act to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship. After Kerala, Punjab is the second state to pass a resolution against the CAA. The resolution said the amended law on citizenship seeks to negate the very secular fabric on which the Constitution of India is based. 👓 View full article

