Punjab assembly passes resolution against CAA

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Punjab assembly passed a resolution on Friday against CAA demanding that the Central government repeal the Act to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship. After Kerala, Punjab is the second state to pass a resolution against the CAA. The resolution said the amended law on citizenship seeks to negate the very secular fabric on which the Constitution of India is based.
Punjab Assembly moves resolution against CAA

State Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution against the CAA on the second day of the two-day special session
Hindu Also reported by •DNAWorldNews

