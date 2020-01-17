Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi polls live: BJP announces list of candidates

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Of 57, 11 are from SC community, four are women. Kapil Mishra to contest from Model Town, Vijender Gupta to contest from Rohini, Rekha Gupta to contest from Shalimar Bagh, Suman Kumar Gupta to contest from Chandni Chowk.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats

Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats 01:58

 Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced [Video]Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the list of candidates for all 70 seats for Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Delhi polls: Candidates discussed for 18 seats in Congress Election Committee meeting, first list soon, say sources

The Congress performed miserably in the last Delhi assembly polls in 2015, not managing to win even a single seat in the assembly.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Delhi polls: Dropped AAP MLAs deliberate on future course of action

Some AAP MLAs remained committed to the party, some were disappointed while some were still deliberating on their future course of action after they were dropped...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.