Marcus Rashford is unlikely to be fit for Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford came off the bench and was involved in Juan Mata’s winning goal just minutes later as United beat Wolves 1-0 in the FA Cup third-round replay. The striker was forced off 10 minutes […]



