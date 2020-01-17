Global  

Conor McGregor targets super-fight with Manny Pacquiao in 60,000-seater Las Vegas stadium – but wants Khabib rematch and Tony Ferguson also

talkSPORT Friday, 17 January 2020
Conor McGregor is targeting an ambitious return to boxing against Manny Pacquiao in a brand new 60,000-seater stadium in Las Vegas. The Allegiant Stadium is due to open in August and will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders following the NFL side’s relocation from Oakland. To celebrate the historic moment, McGregor wants to […]
 Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...

