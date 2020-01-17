Global  

Sport24.co.za | Rabada slammed by Holding, KP after celebration ban

News24 Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Kagiso Rabada has been criticised by former West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen.
South Africa’s Rabada banned for final test over Root celeb

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned from the series-deciding final cricket test against England. Rabada...
Seattle Times

Cricket-Rabada handed test ban after screaming send-off for England's Root

South Africa’s top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the last test of the four-match series against England after being handed another demerit point...
Reuters India Also reported by •BBC News

