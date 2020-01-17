Cassius Clay vs Sonny Liston: The amazing night Muhammad Ali became champion of the world Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

On what would have been Muhammad Ali's 78th birthday, Steve Bunce reflects on the night Cassius Clay announced himself on the world stage 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Baby shark closely investigate scuba divers Papua New Guinea has some of the most breath taking scuba diving in the world. By day, it is a colorful world full of beautiful animals and endless coral. By night, it is equally beautiful, and far.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:41Published on December 10, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrew RT @IndySport: How the night Muhammad Ali became world champion changed boxing forever On what would have been Ali’s 78th birthday, @bigd… 13 minutes ago #WeDidIt4TehLULz RT @Independent: How the night Muhammad Ali became world champion changed boxing forever https://t.co/uw2HG6Tdsa 30 minutes ago Global Analytica How the night Muhammad Ali became world champion changed boxing forever https://t.co/Vrh8ZMqLOP 2 hours ago The Independent How the night Muhammad Ali became world champion changed boxing forever https://t.co/uw2HG6Tdsa 2 hours ago Margarete RT @Independent: How the night Muhammad Ali become world champion changed boxing forever https://t.co/w5aBDOV4LT 2 hours ago Benreguig How the night Muhammad Ali become world champion changed boxing forever https://t.co/dMDEadt3re 3 hours ago