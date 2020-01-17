Global  

Rajkot ODI: Dhawan, Kohli, Rahul fifties propel India to 340/6

Friday, 17 January 2020
Rajkot, Jan 17 (IANS) Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul cracked fluent half centuries as India threw down the gauntlet at Australia by posting a challenging 340/6 in 50 overs in the second one day international here on Friday. The Indians were penalised five runs for repeated running on the pitch and that will see Australia start the chase at 5/0. The incident took place in the 48th over with Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.
News video: Great challenge to bat in different positions: KL Rahul after match-winning knock

Great challenge to bat in different positions: KL Rahul after match-winning knock 01:28

 India defeated Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI. The match was played at Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. KL Rahul said, "Don't think I practiced technically anything different.

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolls Rishabh Pant after KL Rahul's class-oozing performance in Rajkot ODI

KL played a serging innings of 80 runs to boost India to a mammoth score of 340 runs at the expense of 6 wickets from their allotted 50 overs.
DNA

Dhawan hit on rib cage sits out 2nd half of Rajkot ODI

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will not take the field against Australia in the second ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.
Sify


