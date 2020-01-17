Adelaide United 1-0 Melbourne Victory: Halloran strikes to end losing streak Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Adelaide United beat Melbourne Victory 1-0 on Friday to end their four-match losing streak in the A-League. A first-half goal from Ben Halloran was enough to give the home side all three points at Coopers Stadium. In their first game since head coach Marco Kurz was sacked and replaced by interim boss Carlos Perez Salvachua, […]



