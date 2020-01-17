Global  

Premier League referees told to use pitchside VAR monitors for red cards

Independent Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Officials were reminded at a recent meeting that they should go to the 'referee review area' when the video assistant referee suggests upgrading a yellow card to a red or downgrading a red to a yellow
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'This shows the PGMOL have listened'

'This shows the PGMOL have listened' 04:34

 The full interview with former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher who gives his reaction, with officials set to start using pitchside monitors if VAR recommends changing a red card decision.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'PL chiefs want monitors used sparingly' [Video]'PL chiefs want monitors used sparingly'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson says the message from Premier League bosses to referees is to use pitchside monitors sparingly, despite it's use in the FA Cup third round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:53Published

Soccer Saturday debate Molineux VAR drama [Video]Soccer Saturday debate Molineux VAR drama

The Soccer Saturday panel agree that Premier League referees must start using pitchside monitors, following a series of controversial incidents in Wolves' 3-2 win against Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League referees instructed to use pitchside monitors for red card decisions


Indian Express

Premier League tells referees to view replays for red cards

Premier League tells referees to view replays for red cardsThe Premier League has advised its referees to use sideline monitors to make a final ruling on red card decisions
FOX Sports

