Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise makes incredible hole-in-one at The American Express 2020

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one at The American Express 2020 on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: One-armed golfer hits hole in one

One-armed golfer hits hole in one 00:34

 One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise hits amazing hole in one at the Stadium Course in California.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Research reveals that doing this may help you become good friends with your co-workers [Video]Research reveals that doing this may help you become good friends with your co-workers

According to new research, 85 percent of Americans who travel for work say they've become new friends with coworkers when traveling together.  The survey of 1,000 American business travelers,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

One-armed golfer makes hole-in-one at PGA Tour event

One-armed amateur Laurent Hurtubise recorded an improbable hole-in-one during the opening round of a PGA Tour event in La Quinta, California.
Reuters

Golf-One-armed golfer makes hole-in-one at PGA Tour event

One-armed amateur Laurent Hurtubise recorded an improbable hole-in-one during the opening round of a PGA Tour event in La Quinta, California.
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dingerfor3

Dinger For 3 During Thursday's opening round of this weekend's PGA Tour event, a one armed amateur golfer named Laurent Hurtubis… https://t.co/crgIhpU9w4 40 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma One-armed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise makes incredible hole-in-one at The American Express 2020 https://t.co/CPPHW1JrzD 2 hours ago

sportingnewsww

Sporting News ⚽️ A one-armed amateur upstaged the pros with a stunning hole-in-one during The American Express in California.… https://t.co/5UaX0uwEj5 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.