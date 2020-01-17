Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Commentary, team news, kick-off time and live stream of Premier League fixture

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Steve Bruce’s injury hit Newcastle side are up against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in Saturday’s late kick-off. Newcastle come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw away at Wolves, but are without a win in their last four league games. However, Joelinton ended a five-month goal drought in Newcastle’s FA Cup win to […] 👓 View full article

