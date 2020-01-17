Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC

ESPN Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Georgia has hired Todd Monken to be its new offensive coordinator and play caller, sources confirmed to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. Monken spent this past season as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

philsteele042

Phil Steele Sources: Georgia brings in former Browns OC Todd Monken to be new OC https://t.co/sKCKEPuzLj 12 minutes ago

bfrazier65

Bill Frazier Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/cOvEiC9Vs0 17 minutes ago

corycw35

Cory Williams Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/Pt5P5y8kfn 31 minutes ago

FrankJPalombo

Frank Palombo Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC - via @ESPN App https://t.co/9LMVR2ZrPT 32 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/MKs2MPAOV1 42 minutes ago

gabaseball22

⚾️🔴Shake'N'Bake² #HBTFD⚫🏈🐶♏ @GeorgiaFootball Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/W7MCEjxLJq via @ESPN App https://t.co/RLqRlTf6R5 49 minutes ago

CollegeFootball

College Football Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/eUQSbmRV7u 49 minutes ago

smfvk

 @null Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC Georgia has hired Todd Monken to https://t.co/mutqksHE8z 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.