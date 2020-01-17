Georgia has hired Todd Monken to be its new offensive coordinator and play caller, sources confirmed to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. Monken spent this past season as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Phil Steele Sources: Georgia brings in former Browns OC Todd Monken to be new OC https://t.co/sKCKEPuzLj 12 minutes ago Bill Frazier Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/cOvEiC9Vs0 17 minutes ago Cory Williams Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/Pt5P5y8kfn 31 minutes ago Frank Palombo Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC - via @ESPN App https://t.co/9LMVR2ZrPT 32 minutes ago Dizzed.com Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/MKs2MPAOV1 42 minutes ago ⚾️🔴Shake'N'Bake² #HBTFD⚫🏈🐶♏ @GeorgiaFootball Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/W7MCEjxLJq via @ESPN App https://t.co/RLqRlTf6R5 49 minutes ago College Football Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC https://t.co/eUQSbmRV7u 49 minutes ago ㅤ @null Sources: Georgia brings in Monken to be new OC Georgia has hired Todd Monken to https://t.co/mutqksHE8z 52 minutes ago