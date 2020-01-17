Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Senior Bowl 2020: Comprehensive scouting primer about this year's pre-draft event in Mobile

CBS Sports Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Justin Herbert and many other top prospects will participate in this year's Senior Bowl
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Leach approval at Senior Bowl [Video]Mike Leach approval at Senior Bowl

This week the who’s who of outgoing college football talent descends upon Mobile, Alabama for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party [Video]Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party

Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mobile to Miami': 49ers take pride in their drastic turnaround amid Super Bowl ride

At this time last year, the 49ers' coaching staff was in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl. But now the team is getting ready for Super Bowl LIV.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

2020 Senior Bowl time, channel: How to watch, live stream college football's all-star game

As usual, this year's Senior Bowl will include several intriguing NFL draft prospects
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.