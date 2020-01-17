Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Richard RT @ItsAntWright: Live for the Michigan vs Iowa game.. come watch, chill, chat, and socialize To chat with me or others, account setup is… 3 days ago

ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT Live for the Michigan vs Iowa game.. come watch, chill, chat, and socialize To chat with me or others, account set… https://t.co/5KckuuboM0 3 days ago